With penalties deciding tight games, a look at how England stack up against France

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 10, 2022 6:50:28 PM IST (Published)

With the first two quarterfinal clashes going all the way here is a look at the head-to-head record between European rivals England and France. Although England has dominated this rivalry, it is France who has had an upper hand in the last five meetings between them. Les Blue has won three of the five previous fixtures while England has clinched only one match in that span. 

Defending champions France will look to continue their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on England in their quarterfinal clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The first two quarter-final clashes of the tournament proved to be humdingers as both matches had to be settled via penalties.

In the first quarter-final between five-time champions Brazil and 2018 runner-up Croatia, Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic again wore his superhero cape to make saves and help his team edge past the South American favourites.
Also Read: Brazil's loss and Argentina's win leaves football mad Kerala with mixed emotions
Later, in the second quarterfinal clash between the Netherlands and Argentina, Emi Martinez turned saviour for the Messi-led team and helped edge out the Netherlands.
So, how do Europe's two powerhouses, England and France stack up? Here is what you want to know:
Matches played: 31
England wins: 17
Draws: 5
France wins: 9
England vs France Head to Head in FIFA World Cups
Matches played: 2
England wins: 2
France wins: 0
Although England has dominated this rivalry, it is France who has had an upper hand in the last five meetings between them. Les Blue has won three of the five previous fixtures while England has clinched only one match in that span.
What happened in the last England vs France match? 
The last time England and France locked horns on a football pitch was in June 2017 in an international friendly played in Paris's Stade de France.
In a five-goal thriller, France edged past England 3-2. For France, the goals came from Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibé, and Ousmane Dembélé while England striker Harry Kane netted both goals for the Three Lions.
The winner of the France vs England quarterfinal tie will take on the winner of the match between Portugal and Morocco, in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
