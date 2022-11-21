FIFA World Cup 2022 Denmark vs Tunisia: Preview, betting odds, team news, live streaming, where to watch and more

Denmark and Tunisia are set to lock horns in Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. The match will be an emotional moment for Denmark as the match will mark the first international tournament of their star mid-fielder, Christian Eriksen, since his cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 in a match against Finland. The teams have never previously met at the World Cup. Their last match was in 2002 when Denmark defeated Tunisia 2-1 in an international friendly. But as things stand Denmark are expected to register a win over Tunisia and get begin their Qatar World Cup sojourn in style.

Since arrival in Qatar, Denmark has been training in kits that are all black to mourn migrant workers who died building infrastructure for the tournament.

Expectations from Denmark will be high after their semi-final run in Euros 2020. This year Denmark have played 10 matches and won 6 and lost the other 4. Those 10 games have seen the Danes score 17 goals while they have shipped in 12.

In their five World Cup appearances, the Danes were knocked out at the group stage only once. Their best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance. Tunisia has produced only two World Cup wins — the first against Mexico in 1978 and then against Panama four years ago in Russia. In the 10 matches that Tunisia have played this year they have won 5, lost 2 and drawn the rest 3. Their goal-scoring has been poor as they have managed to net only 12 goals and conceded 7.

To overpower Denmark, the Arab nation of Tunisia will be counting on loud support from Egyptians and Algerians.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Denmark: W-L-W-L-W

Tunisia: W-L-D-W-D

Team News

Denmark team news

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand will have the luxury to pick his best possible starting XI as there are no injury concerns in the Denmark camp. Although defender Andreas Christensen's participation in this match is slightly doubtful as he has only made a full recovery from an injury.

Tunisia team news

Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri suffered a facial injury and should be spotted wearing a mask while playing.

Possible starting XIs

Denmark starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Schmeichel, Maehle, Christensen, Kjaer, Wass, Højbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen, Damsgaard, Dolberg, Skov

Tunisia starting XI

Dahmen, Dräger, Talbi, Bronn, Abdi, Laïdouni, Skhiri, Chaalali, Chaalali, Slimane, Msakni, Khazri

Betting Odds:

Denmark win: 4/9

Tunisia win: 7/1

Draw: 16/5

Where to watch and match timing:

The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website.

