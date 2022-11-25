FIFA World Cup 2022: Day 6 - England and Netherlands a win away from knockouts qualification

The second round of fixtures commences as Wales face Iran in a must-win fixture for both sides at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Hosts Qatar will be in action after that against Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium followed by the Netherlands-Ecuador clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Day 6 will conclude with the match between England and the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup delivered what was promised. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo combined to help Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 in their Group G encounter at the Al Janoub Stadium. Group H kicked off with a goalless draw between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium. A five-goal thriller at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium saw Portugal scrape past Ghana with a 3-2 win in Group H. In the final game of the evening, a debut double for Richarlison saw Brazil nab a comfortable 2-0 victory against robust Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The second round of fixtures will commence on Day 6. Some will book their spots for the knockout rounds, while others will bid adieu to the tournament.

Gareth Bale will lead Wales onto the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pitch to face Iran in a crucial Group B encounter. Both sides desperately need three points to keep their knock-out round qualification hopes alive.

After licking the wounds they suffered against England, the Lions of Persia will be looking to make things right and bounce back with a win. Coach Carlos Queiroz will have an injury-free squad as he tries to tweak his system to counter the Welsh.

Wales, on the other hand will be looking for more attacking prowess. Bale’s late penalty against the USA earned a point for The Dragons. Against Iran, Coach Robert Page’s men will be looking to stamp their authority on the game.

After that game, the focus will shift to the Al Thumama Stadium where 2019 AFC Asian Cup winners and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar will be in action against the 2021 AFCON champions Senegal in a do-or-die Group A encounter.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their respective 2-0 defeats in the opener and eye three points in this must-win tie. Coach Felix Sanchez will have no injury concerns as he goes to the drawing board to work out a new plan for the Maroons.

Senegal may be without key midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and left-back Abdou Diallo. The probable absence of two important players will put coach Aliou Cisse in a dilemma as he looks for reinforcements in those areas.

The third match of the day will involve one of the favourites of the tournament as the Netherlands will jog onto the pitch to face Ecuador in the other Group A tie of the day at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Both sides emerged victorious in the first round and will be looking to register back-to-back wins to strengthen their stance. Oranje coach Louis van Gaal will hope for early goals this time as the Netherlands left it late in their last encounter when they scored twice in the final quarter.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro will want Enner Valencia at the top of his game if La Tricolor want to penetrate the solid Oranje defence of Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake. Astuteness will be essential in the defensive third too, to keep Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo at bay.

The day will come to a close at the Al Bayt Stadium where England and the USA will lock horns in the battle of Group B. Another victory seals a Round of 16 spot for England. The Three Lions are firing on all cylinders and it will be difficult to silence them.

England buried six past a hapless Iran in their last match, while the USA were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Wales. Will the frustration fuel the fire for the Yanks, or will the Three Lions book their Round of 16 berth with one game to spare?

There are a few injury concerns for England coach Gareth Southgate involving Harry Kane, Callum Wilson and Harry Maguire. However, these are said to be slight niggles and both Harrys will be fit to start the game in their respective positions.