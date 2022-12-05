Japan, South Korea aim to make Asia proud; Brazil, Croatia have reputation to protect — What to watch out for on Day 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The match will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium where the runner-up from four years ago, Croatia, will be taking on the tournament's surprise package Japan. A lot is at stake for the two teams. Once the dust settles at the Al Janoub Stadium, the action will shift to Stadium 974 where another Asian nation, which has been a surprise in this tournament take the center stage against the big boys of Brazil. The Asian nation in question here is South Korea. The permutations and combinations are enticing. If at the end of the night, we have an all-Asian quarter-final or five-time champions against the finalists from 2018, how exciting will that be!

Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with defending champions France up in action against Poland in their Round of 16 tie. France eased past Poland 3-1 thanks to a brilliant brace by Kylian Mbappe which arrived after Olivier Giroud's opener. The win saw the defending champions sail into the last 8 stage of the World Cup but there were plenty of other reasons for France to feel delighted. Firstly, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris matched France’s national team record of 142 appearances held by Lilian Thuram. Then Giroud's goal made him France's all-time leading goal-scorer as he left behind Thierry Henry. And finally, Mbappe's two goals gave him an outright lead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 race for the golden boot.

With the win in their pocket, France and the rest of the world shifted focus to the match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium where the Gareth Southgate's men successfully tamed the Lions of Teranga after a resounding 3-0 victory. Jordan Henderson broke the deadlock in the 38th minute before Harry Kane opened his account in first-half stoppage time. Bukayo Saka wrapped it up in the 57th minute as England progressed to the quarter-finals to face France. Jude Bellingham was instrumental for the Three Lions in midfield and nabbed an assist. Meanwhile, Phil Foden finished the game with two assists to his name. With a win and another clean sheet, England will now go toe-to-toe with Les Bleus at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 11.

With yet another quarter-final fixture now set, here is what we have to look forward to for Day 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

For Japan, this match is an opportunity for them to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. Previously they have bowed out from this stage of the FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010, and 2018.

For Croatia, this Round of 16 contest is a huddle that they need to cross in pursuit to regain the highs of 2018 when for the first time in FIFA World Cup history they reached the title round. The only other time they went beyond the group stage was in 1998 when they reached the semifinals.

There will also be a bit of revenge flavour to this contest as back in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Croatia edged past Japan 1-0 in a group stage match.

Will Croatia prolong their wonder run in FIFA World Cup which began four years ago, or will we see the rise of Japan?

Brazil were and still are everyone's tournament favorites. But the Samba Boys can ill afford to take the Taegeuk Warriors easily. South Korea's recent World Cup history has been poor, but twenty years ago when they co-hosted the tournament with fellow Asians Japan, were named the World Cup’s most entertaining team back. That time they reached the semi-finals and eventually ended in fourth place.

