Croatia-Belgium thriller, Germany’s final push and more — What to watch out for on Day 12 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Nail-biting action was promised and delivered on Day 11 as the curtains dropped on Groups C and D. Group D was the first to get settled as Australia scraped past Denmark thanks to Matthew Leckie's strike at the hour mark at the Al Janoub Stadium as the Socceroos booked their last-16 spot, while a Wahbi Khazri goal helped Tunisia beat defending champions France at the Education City Stadium after a 98th minute Antoine Griezmann equalizer was chalked off for offside by VAR.

In Group C, Argentina breezed past Poland at Stadium 974, despite Lionel Messi's penalty miss. The penalty miss turned out to be crucial for Poland as it kept their goal difference positive. That factor confirmed their passage to the Round of 16 as Mexico could only beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Poland and Mexico finished level on points but the former qualified because of a better goal difference.

In the Round of 16, France will play Poland, while Argentina will play Australia.

Groups E and F are still undecided. Only one nation is out of contention for a Round of 16 spot in these two groups as 11 teams battle it out on the last day to nab those four valuable spots that will enable them to play in the knockout rounds. Let’s look at what Day 12 has in store for its spectators.

GROUP F:

Canada have been eliminated after losing both their games in Group F. However, three nations will be fighting for two Round of 16 spots on Day 12. Currently, Croatia are at the top with four points and Morocco are second with the same number of points, just behind on goal difference. Belgium are hot on the heels of both these sides in third with three points, while Canada are rooted to the bottom without a single point.

The two simultaneous kick-offs will include the clash between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium and the battle between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

A win or even a draw for Croatia against Belgium will put them amongst the last 16. If Croatia lose, they will go through only if Canada beat Morocco by a greater goal margin than Croatia’s losing margin. Morocco also need a draw to qualify for the next round. If they lose, they can only go through if Croatia beat Belgium by any goal margin or Belgium beat Croatia by a margin that is higher than their losing margin.

GROUP E:

It’s all to play for in Group E as two crunch encounters see Costa Rica and Germany in action at Al Bayt Stadium and Japan take on Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium. As things stand, Spain are topping the group with four points. Japan are second with three, ahead of Costa Rica just because of goal difference, while Germany sit at the bottom with one point.

Spain would like to nab all three points against Japan but a draw will also be enough for them to qualify for the next stage. Japan will also need a win to go through. A draw would also get them through only if the Costa Rica-Germany game also ends in a draw or Germany win by a margin of less than two goals.