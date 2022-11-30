Defending champions, Barca's past and present up against each other and more — What to watch out for on Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Australia face Denmark and Tunisia play France in the two simultaneous kick-offs of Group D. Once the dust has settled on that bunch, Group C's simultaneous kick-offs will include Poland's clash with Argentina, and Saudi Arabia's battle with Mexico.

Day 10 brought jubilation for four nations and despair for the other four as Groups A and B played their final round of fixtures. The action started with Group A as the Netherlands beat hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium while Senegal edged past Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium. The Netherlands won Group A as Senegal finished second.

In Group B, the Manchester duo of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden helped England secure a 3-0 win against Wales, and in the other match, a Christian Pulisic goal was enough to help the USA leapfrog Iran and nab the second qualifying spot.

Now that the proceedings of Group A and B have concluded, we can see the first matches of the knockout round. Winners of Group A, Netherlands will take on the runners-up of Group B, USA. Winners of Group B, England will lock horns with Senegal in the Round of 16.

The fate of Groups C and D will be decided today on Day 11 - A day that promises to deliver goals, drama, and unexpected results that will grant last 16 passes to four nations and hand the other four with a ticket back home.

GROUP D:

Only one qualifying spot is up for grabs in Group D as France have already qualified for the Round of 16. The defending champions sit at the top with 6 points. Australia occupy second with three points while Denmark and Tunisia are third and fourth respectively with a solitary point each.

Tunisia will face Les Bleus at the Education City Stadium and Australia will battle it out with dark horses Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium.

France have qualified but they still need a point to win the group. If France fail to win against Tunisia and Australia beat Denmark by a substantial margin, the Socceroos will have a chance to win the group. The table remains unchanged if all games end in a draw.

The winner of the game between Australia and Denmark will nab the final qualifying spot. If Australia win, Tunisia are eliminated. However, if Denmark win and Tunisia defeat France with a comparatively bigger margin, Tunisia will go through and Australia and Denmark will be eliminated.

GROUP C:

It is going to go down the wire in Group C, as no team has qualified or gotten eliminated yet. Poland are sitting at the top with four points. Argentina are second with three, ahead of Saudi Arabia only on goal difference. Mexico are sitting at the bottom of the table and are still in contention to qualify for the next round.

A win or even a draw against Argentina will grant Poland passage to the next round. Argentina will be desperate for a win against Poland. A draw will also be enough only if the Saudi-Mexico game ends in a draw or Mexico beat Saudi by a margin of fewer than three goals. A loss for Argentina eliminates them.

Saudi Arabia need a hefty win over Mexico to go through. Saudi can also go through with a draw, but that can only happen if Poland beat Argentina or Argentina beat Poland by a margin of four or more goals. If both games end in a draw, the table will remain unchanged.

It is a must-win for Mexico if they want to qualify. If Mexico win and Poland beat Argentina, Mexico qualify. However, if Argentina beat Poland by a decent margin and Mexico also win by a decent margin, then Argentina and Mexico will go through.

The winners of Group C will face the runners-up of Group D and the winners of Group D will play the runners-up of Group C.