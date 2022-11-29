Host's final show, Battle of the Brits, Iran-US standoff — What to watch out for on Day 10 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will mark the kickstart of the final round of group-stage fixtures. For the teams whose fates are not yet sealed, the final round of fixtures are a chance to make one final push to keep their dreams alive. First up it is D-Day for Group A and Group B. Today we shall see hosts Qatar for the final time in the tournament. Then the battle of the Brits will happen at the same time as the US-Iran stand-off.

It rained goals on Day 9 as Groups G and H packs were shuffled with one final round of fixtures left. The action started with a six-goal thriller between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Spoils were shared as both sides remained winless in Group G. The floodlights flashed on at the Education City Stadium, where Group H side Ghana edged past South Korea in a five-goal thriller. Switzerland pushed Brazil hard but Casemiro's solitary goal was enough for the Samba Boys to qualify for the next round. Finally, a Bruno Fernandes brace helped Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 and secure a passage through to the last 16 with a game in hand.

How do things stand in Group A and what are the qualification scenarios

As things stand, the Netherlands and Ecuador are level on points at the top. Senegal are just a point behind these two sides, while the hosts, Qatar, have already been eliminated and sit at the bottom of the table without any points.

As the final round of fixtures commences, Ecuador and Senegal will lock horns at the Khalifa International Stadium. At the same time, the Netherlands will be in action against Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium. Since there is just a point between Ecuador and Senegal, the victor of the match will go through to the next round. A draw can also take Ecuador through to the last 16, and Senegal also have a chance to go through with a draw, but only if Qatar miraculously defeat the Netherlands by a margin of three or more goals.

A draw against the hosts can confirm the Netherlands’ passage to the next round, but if the Oranje want to win the group, they must defeat Qatar and hope Ecuador do not boost their goal difference against Senegal.

What about Group B?

Group B has been the most geopolitically charged group in this tournament. No team has been eliminated from this group yet, as single points separate all four sides from one another. England are at the summit, with four points, going into the final round of group-stage fixtures. Hot on their heels are Iran in second place with three points. Just a point off Iran are their next opponents - The USA in third, and Wales are at the bottom of the table with a solitary point to their name.

Following the wrap of Group A, the group-deciding fixtures of Group B will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium and the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. The former will play host Iran’s game against the USA , with the latter setting the stage for the battle between the Brits

Draws in both games will keep the table as it is, as England and Iran will advance to the knockout round. The USA need nothing less than a win to confirm their last 16 spot. Meanwhile, if Wales somehow manage to beat England by a margin of four or more goals and the game between Iran and the USA ends in a draw, Wales will have a spot in the Round of 16.

Enough drama has already unfolded in FIFA World Cup 2022, but the final round of group-stage matches is when a football World Cup starts picking up steam. From here on there is no looking back. Safe to say drama has only just begun.