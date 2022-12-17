Croatia and Morroco come face to face for the second time in FIFA World Cup 2022 after playing out a goalless draw in the group stage of the tournament last month. The two teams have one more match to play to settle the debate of the third-best team of this World Cup at the Khalifa International stadium.

But the context of the two matches are vastly different. The last time these two teams met, the tournament was still in its infancy, the two teams brimming with hope, with a spring in their feet. Now the teams will meet a day short of the final day of the event with players physically and mentally tired. Yet the two teams have one more match to play to settle the debate of the third-best team of this World Cup.

Although in the words of former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal the third place play-off "has got nothing to do whatsoever with sport".

Croatia and Morrocco head into this third-place play-off after going down in their semi-final matches against Argentina and France respectively.

First Croatia's dreams of playing back-to-back finals were crushed by Argentina as La Albiceleste cruised to a clinical 3-0 win in the first semi-final. A day later France denied Morrocco the chance to become the first African nation to play a FIFA World Cup final, by registering a comfortable 2-0 victory.

But Croatia and Morroco can be very proud of what they managed to achieve in Qatar.

Despite who lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 forever be remembered for Morocco's heroics. The Atlas Lions defied all odds to pave their way to the semis. The draw against Croatia was followed by wins over footballing giants Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. The team also tested France till the dying minutes of the match.

The only "easy" opponent in this tournament it was Canada, whom they beat 2-1 to finish top of their Group. Up until the semifinal, they hadn't conceded a single goal from an opposition player with the only blot on their immaculate defensive record being an own-goal conceded against Canada.

Croatia followed that goalless draw with an emphatic 4-1 over Canada reminding everyone that they were in Qatar for bigger things. They were then held for a goalless draw by Belgium, but what followed next, is the true testament to this team's physical and mental grit.

Like the 2018 tournament, Croatia had to dig deep in their knock-out games. First, they eliminated Japan via penalty shoot-outs with goalkeeper Dominik Livaković proving to be the hero. The team reached its zenith in the quarterfinals.

Croatia dished out a tactical masterclass as they prevented heavy favourites Brazil, from scoring a goal for 105 minutes. Yet five-time champions Brazil managed to ultimately break the deadlock via a magical moment from their talisman Neymar in extra-time. Croatia were three minutes away from being shown the exit door, yet their indomitable spirit ultimately triumphed as they grabbed the equalizer in the 117th minute to bring yet another penalty shoot-out into play. Livaković was again the saviour as the world's pre-tournament favourites Brazil were dumped out.

After all those highs and lows will the Fiery Ones be left with enough fire in their bellies to produce one more masterclass? After how loud they have already roared in Qatar, will this pride of Atlas Lions manage to hunt down another adversary? That we shall know after the final kick at the Khalifa International stadium.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Croatia: L-W-W-D-W

Morocco: L-W-W-W-W

Head to Head

Matches played: 2

Croatia win: 1

Draw: 1

Morocco win: 0

Team News

Croatia team news

Defender Josip Stanisic will be missing this match due to an injury. Captain Luka Modric was taken-off in the dying minutes of the match against Argentina after all the hard work he has previously put in the tournament. His participation in the tournament also remains dicey.

Morocco team news

Romain Saiss could barely play against France and was forced to leave the field in the opening minutes of the match. He is highly unlikely to play against Croatia. Nayef Aguerd picked up an injury before the semi-final and may not be risked for this game.

Possible starting XIs

Croatia possible starting XI

Livaković, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Vlasic, Petkovic, Majer

Morocco possible starting XI

Bounou, Hakimi, Dari, Yamiq, Mazaroui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Ezzalzouli, Ziyesh, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Betting odds (bet365)

Croatia win: 11/8

Morocco win: 21/10

Predictions

The two downbeat teams could settle for a goalless match for 120 minutes and then the match to be decided in penalties. Expect Morocco to edge out Croatia in the shoot-outs.

Where to watch

The match kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app.