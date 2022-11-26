Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Head-to-head, prediction, live stream

FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Canada Preview: Both teams will be looking for their first win of the tournament as Croatia were held to a 0-0 draw against Morocco while Canada were beaten 1-0 by Belgium.

The 2018 runners-up, Croatia will be targeting their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take the field against Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 27. Croatia were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Morocco in their first game while Canada were beaten 1-0 by Belgium.

Luka Mordric will be hoping for a much-improved performance from his team after failing to really trouble Morocco and managing just six shots in the entire game with just two on target. They had their back-line and mainly Dejan Lovren to thank for some brave defending which kept the scores level.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic will hope for a better attacking performance from his side who find themselves in second spot in Group F. A win will hold them in good stead considering they have to face Belgium in their final group fixture which will prove a tough test.

Also Read |

Canada played well in their opener against Belgium but couldn’t find that finishing touch. John Herdman's team had a staggering 21 shots compared to just 9 from Belgium and managed four on target but couldn't find the back of the net.

They’ll hope to be more clinical up front especially as they find themselves seated at the bottom of the group without any points. Another defeat will knock them out of contentions to make the knockouts despite having a game to play.

Incidentally, Canada have never scored at a men's World Cup. In their first appearance at the finals in 1986, they crashed out at the group stage both goalless and scoreless.

Also Read | Massive fire reported at fan village in Qatar near World Cup venue

Croatia vs Canada Team News:

Nikola Vlasic had to come off at half-time in Croatia’s first game but the attacker has resumed training and should be available for this game. Canada were given a boost when their star player Alphonso Davies was able to return from injury in their last game and they don’t have any fresh injury concerns in the squad.

Croatia vs Canada Possible Starting XIs:

Croatia Predicted Starting 11 (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Canada Predicted Starting 11 (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Eustaquio, Hutchinson, Davies; Buchanan, David, Hoilett.

Croatia vs Canada Head-to-Head: The two teams have not met previously and this will be their first clash on the international stage.

Form Guide (Last Five Games)

Croatia: W-W-W-W-D

Canada: W-L-D-W-L

Betting odds (bet365)

Croatia win: 2.05

Draw: 3.50

Canada win: 3.75

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 27 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.