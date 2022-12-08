Finalists from four years ago Croatia have their task cut out against five-time champions Brazil in the first quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium on Friday. Interestingly, Brazil and Croatia have locked horns twice in FIFA World Cup, with both matches going in the favour of the South Americans.

The quarterfinal leg of FIFA World Cup 2022 will take off with a high-profile clash between five-time champions Brazil and the 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Croatia's road to the quarterfinal

Croatia were drawn in Group F along with Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. The team began its campaign with a tame goalless draw against Morocco. The Luka Modric-led side then pulled off a come-from-behind 4-1 win against Canada before settling for another goalless draw against Belgium.

Two draws and a solitary win meant that Croatia had to settle for second place in the group behind the tournament's surprise package Morocco. Second place in their group meant that Croatia drew Japan, the group toppers of Group E, in their round of 16 fixture.

Croatia's round of 16 encounter against Japan began on a slow note as the team conceded in the first half. Japan's Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Ivan Perisic headed the equalizer 10 minutes after the break but the teams could not be separated over the remainder of the game. The match was then forced into 30 minutes of extra time but the two teams still failed to score, bringing the dreaded penalty shoot-outs into the picture.

In the penalty shoot-outs, Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic turned the saviour as he saved three spot-kicks as Croatia beat Japan 3-1 penalty shootouts to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the third time after an enthralling 120-minute contest.

How Brazil reached the quarterfinal

Tournament favourites Brazil were part of Group G, a group that also had Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. Brazil began their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament with a bang. Two goals by Richarlison with no reply from Serbia saw Brazil secure all three points. Switzerland forced Brazil to toil hard but an 83-minute goal from Casemerio meant that Brazil not only secured another win but cruised into the Round of 16 after two matches.

With a berth in the Round of 16 already confirmed, a second-string Brazilian side took the field against Cameroon. Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar netted a goal in the dying minutes as Brazil lost a World Cup game for the first time against an African nation.

Two wins and a loss meant that Brazil were tied on six points with Switzerland. But Samba Boys' better goal difference of +2 as against Switzerland's goal difference of +1 meant that the five-time champions topped Group G. With Brazil topping their group, they took on South Korea in their Round of 16 clash.

For the match against South Korea Brazil welcomed Neymar Jr. with open arms. The talismanic forward was sidelined after Brazil's tournament opener due to an ankle injury. The contest was always going to be a mismatch as Brazil fired in four goals inside the first half. The goals came from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta. Although South Korea did manage to pull a goal back in the second half but securing a win never proved a problem for the Brazilians.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Croatia: W-D-W-D-W

Brazil: W-L-W-W-W

Head to Head

Matches played: 4

Brazil wins: 3

Draws: 1

Croatia wins: 0

Team news

Croatia

Defenders Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic failed to make it into the match squad for the team's clash against Japan. While Sosa was down with a viral infection, Stanisic was struggling with a muscular injury. Sosa should be back but Stanisic could be assessed well before the match before the team takes a call on his inclusion.

Brazil

Forward Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Defender Alex Telles is also out of contention. Defender Alex Sandro missed the last two matches against South Korea and Cameroon after suffering a hip injury. The team could wait up until the matchday to decide on his inclusion.

Possible starting XIs

Croatia

Formation (4-3-3)

Livakovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Petkovic, Kramaric

Brazil

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Alisson, Militão, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Paquetá, Casemiro, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinícius, Richarlison

Predictions

Croatia have struggled to score goals in this tournament and this could haunt them against Brazil. Croatia have scored only 5 goals up until this stage of the tournament. On the other hand, Brazil have managed to beat the opposition defense seven times before they take on Croatia. Expect Brazil to coast past Croatia with a 2-0 scoreline.

