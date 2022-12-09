A free-roaming Perisic with his physicality and experience up again a young, lightning fast Vinícius with clinical finishing, will add a unique dimension to this Croatia-Brazil quarterfinal clash. Here is why Perisic and Vinícius Jr. are linchpins for Croatia and Brazil respectively.

The quarterfinal stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off with a mouth-watering clash between five-time champions Brazil and 2018 finalists Croatia at the Education City stadium.

A lot is at stake in this big-ticket match. While Brazil are the tournament favourites to lift the trophy this time around, Croatia, with their golden generation of players, have a reputation to protect. Four years ago, they were stopped at the final go-around by France and this time, they have a mission to prove that the 2018 run was not a flash in the pan.

While many factors will decide the final outcome of this match, two players, on either side will play a pivotal role in their team's fortune. While Croatia will be counting on Perisic, Brazil is banking on Vinícius Jr.

Here is why Perisic and Vinícius Jr are linchpins for Croatia and Brazil, respectively.

Ivan Perisic

Croatia's Ivan Perisic during FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image: AP)

Like the previous World Cup, Croatia in this tournament too started slowly in their Round of 16 knock-out game against Japan. Daizen Maeda deservedly put the Samurai Blue ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an in-swinging cross into the penalty area. Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, who was denied by Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the opening minutes, pulled them level 10 minutes into the second half after meeting Dejan Lovren's cross with a powerful header.

Safe to say that it was Perisic who kept Croatia alive in the contest.

Heading into a high-pressure game like a World Cup quarterfinal match on the back of a goal is a major fillip for any player. What makes Perisic dangerous is that he is a free-roaming player on the field. In Croatia's four matches this World Cup campaign, Perisic has played as a left forward. But the 33-year-old is equally capable of playing in the midfield. Even in the midfield, he can be placed in centre, left, or right. At 6-feet-1-inch tall, Perisic is also always a threat from set pieces.

Other key strengths of Perisic include his ability to convert key passes. Remember, Perisic was involved in two assists against Canada. His height makes him strong in winning the aerial duels. Also, his ball interception is very strong. Perisic is vastly experienced and accustomed to various styles of playing after playing club football in Italy, Germany, and now in England.

Surely a player as experienced and as versatile as Perisic could prove to be a game-changer for Croatian coach Zlato Dalic.

Vinícius Jr.

Brazil's Vinicius Jr. during FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image: AP)

Firstly, like Perisic, Brazil's Vinícius Jr also comes into this delicious clash after scoring a goal in the previous round against South Korea. And just like Perisic, Vinícius too has two assists in this tournament. In terms of goals and assists both players are in dead heat.

Vinícius scoring goals in knock-out games is now becoming a recurring theme. Last season for Real Madrid, the 22-year-old netted goals in the Champions League semifinal and the final. In fact, Vinícius scored or assisted against every team that Real Madrid faced in the knockout stages of last season's Champions League. Vinícius is in his early 20s but the pressure of high-stake games seems to bring the best out of him.

Another superb quality that marks Vinícius is his devastating pace. Just watch his goal at Etihad against Manchester City in the last season's UEFA Champions League semifinal. Vinícius received the ball in the Brazilian half where he left his compatriot Fernandinho red-faced. Once Fernandinho was beaten, Vinícius with his lightning pace left four City players behind to score a brilliant goal. In fact, in FIFA 23 Vinícius has a pace rating of 95 only behind France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Adma Traore. This devastating speed makes Vinícius a key component of any counter-attacking moves.

Other traits that make Vinícius is world-class talent are his passing, finishing, dribbling, and ability to hold onto the ball.

While Brazil coach Tite has plenty of world-class talent at his disposal, Vinícius is one player who he will bank upon the most against Croatia.

A free-roaming Perisic with his physicality and experience up again a young, lightning fast Vinícius with clinical finishing, will add a unique dimension to this Croatia-Brazil quarterfinal clash.

Also Read: Daley Blind reflects on heart condition that nearly ended career ahead of quarter final clash vs Argentina