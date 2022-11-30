FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Belgium Preview: Red Devils face early exit as they take on 2018 Runners Up

Belgium need to win or hope that Morocco lose by three or more goals against Canada in order to progress into the knockouts with a draw as they take on Group F leaders Croatia.

The 2018 World Cup Runners-Up Croatia are sitting pretty on top of Group F as they prepare for their final group stage outing against the No. 2 ranked team in world, Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday, December 1. Croatia can qualify with a draw while Belgium are in desperate need of victory to keep their fate of making the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 in their own hands.

Belgium find themselves in a spot of bother as they occupy third spot in Group F with just three points from their first two games. The Red Devils need to win to progress to the knockouts. They can also qualify with a draw, provided Morocco, who are second with four points, lose by three or more goals against bottom-side Canada.

Belgium managed to clinch a tight 1-0 victory against Canada in their opening fixture courtesy a 44th-minute strike from Michy Batshuayi. However, the wheels came off in the second game as they were stunned by Morocco.

Late goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal handed Belgium a 2-0 defeat and left them facing the embarrassing prospect of an early group-stage exit just four years after Roberto Martinez’s team finished third at Russia 2018, their best-ever World Cup finish.

Croatia meanwhile started their campaign with a dull 0-0 draw against Morocco and were then woken up from their slumber by an early strike from Alphonso Davies who scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal in their second outing.

The 2018 runners-up responded to that strike from Davies with four goals of their own in the final hour to grab a 4-1 victory. Andrej Kramaric was the star of the show as he grabbed a brace against Canada.

Croatia now only need to avoid defeat in order to guarantee qualification, but could also progress if Morocco are beaten by Canada in the other game.

Croatia vs Belgium Team News:

Ivan Perisic came off with an injury in the game against Canada and is a doubt for this game, however he should start again if deemed fit.

Romelu Lukaku has not played much football since the end of October due to an injury, but he came off the bench against Morocco. Lukaku looked a shade of himself as Belgium lose 2-0 but this time he could be risked from the start in a must-win game.

Amadou Onana meanwhile is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in his first two games. Youri Tielemans should come into the midfield in his place.

Croatia vs Belgium Head-To-Head: The two teams have faced each other nine times in the past with just two of these games being International friendlies. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with three wins apiece for both Belgium and Croatia and two games ending with scores level.

Croatia vs Belgium Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Croatia form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Belgium form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Croatia vs Belgium Predicted Starting 11s:

Croatia Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

Belgium Possible Starting XI (3-4-3): Courtois, Dendoncker, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, (Eden) Hazard.

Betting odds (bet365)

Croatia win: 2.62

Draw: 3.40

Belgium win: 2.62

Croatia vs Belgium Prediction: While the Red Devils haven’t been at their best so far in the tournament we expect them to come alive with qualification at stake. Belgium should win this tie with a 2-1 scoreline against Croatia.

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 1 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.