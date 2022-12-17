Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia tame Morocco 2-1 to clinch the third spot

By Oumar Aga  Dec 17, 2022 10:39:39 PM IST (Published)

Josko Gvardiol became Croatia’s youngest goal-scorer at the World Cup in the 7th minute, only to see his opener cancelled out 112 seconds later by Achraf Dari. The Vatreni did go into the break with a narrow lead after Mislav Orsic’s audacious curling effort sneaked in after hitting the post, ensuring third place for Croatia.

