Football watchers and preachers across the globe expected Germany to sail through the group stage with ease but Die Mannschaft have been caught on turbulent tides in Group E as they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table with a single point after two games. The four-time winners will be hanging by a thread when they face Costa Rica in the penultimate game of Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday, December 02. Only a win will present Germany with a chance to qualify for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Costa Rica are also in contention for a last-16 spot. Los Ticos could also go through with a draw, but only if Japan loses in the other match against Spain.

In the previous edition of the World Cup, Costa Rica were eliminated in the group stage. They have reached the quarterfinals once in five attempts, and that happened not so long ago, in 2014. The start of the campaign for Los Ticos was a disastrous one as they suffered their joint-biggest defeat at the grandest stage against Spain. La Roja smashed seven past Costa Rica as they completely dominated the game, disallowing Los Ticos to even have a shot at goal. Spain completed the game, completing 978/1045 passes compared to Costa Rica’s 165/230 passes.

Tensions were high as Costa Rica were supposed to bounce back against a Japanese side that had caused one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Germany in the opening game. However, Los Ticos did not let past results and statistics bother them as they took to the pitch and defeated Japan by a single goal to clinch their first three points of the tournament. It was goalless till the 80th minute, and just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, right-back Keysher Fuller struck in the 81st minute, and Costa Rica held on to secure their first win of the campaign.

Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez will be without defender Francisco Calvo who will serve his suspension against Germany. It will be a blow for Los Ticos as Calvo was decent in defence against Japan. Juan Pablo Vargas or Daniel Chacon could be included in the starting lineup as Calvo’s replacement.

The Germans are looking to avoid their second successive group stage exit from the World Cup. Touted as one of the favourites to win the golden trophy this time around, it has been shocking for the football universe to see Germany at the bottom of the table. An Ilkay Gundogan penalty gave Die Mannschaft the lead in their opening game against Japan. The four-time champions led till the final quarter before two goals in the 75th and 83rd minute caught Germany napping and turned the game on its head.

The second game was a mega clash with giants Spain. The deadlock was intact at the break but substitute Alvaro Morata put La Roja in the lead two minutes past the hour mark. Elimination was staring Die Mannschaft in the eye till the 83rd minute when substitute Niclas Fullkrug rescued a point for the Germans and kept their Round of 16 hopes alive. Jamal Musiala played a big part in his side’s recovery in the hard-fought draw against Spain.

Germany coach Hansi Flick will be looking at the fitness levels of Leon Goretzka, David Raum, and Thilo Kehrer. Apparently, the trio has trained and could be available for selection in the crucial tie against Costa Rica. Flick will be hoping to replicate the 2006 World Cup result in the next game. Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2 on that day in the World Cup.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Costa Rica: W - L - W - D - W

Germany: D - L - W - D - L

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 1

Costa Rica Wins: 0

Germany Wins: 1

Draw: 0

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Costa Rica: 19.00

Germany: 1.11

Draw: 10.00

Predicted Line-Ups:

Costa Rica Possible Starting 11 (3-5-2): Navas; Duarte, Vargas, Watson; Fuller, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo; Campbell, Contreras.

Germany Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug.

Prediction:

Costa Rica 0 - 2 Germany