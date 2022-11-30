Knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 just after their first two matches, Canada will look to salvage their pride when they take on Morocco in their final group game on Thursday at Al Thumama Stadium. But Canada's search for solace won't come easy as they will be up against a buoyant Morocco. The North African nation has sprung surprises by first holding Croatia for a down and then drowning Belgium 2-0.

Canada's generational players who came together to take the nation to a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years will bid farewell to FIFA World Cup 2022 after the team's final Group F fixture against Morocco on Thursday.

Canada got a chance to be in Qatar as the team qualified for a FIFA World Cup finals since 1986 and the team held much promise. It looked like the players would live up to the expectations when they made the European powerhouse toil hard in their tournament opener. Although The Red Devils eventually scrapped their way to a 1-0 win thanks to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saving the penalty of Alphonso Davies and then Michy Batshshuayi scoring the winner. In their next outing against Croatia, Davies netted this World Cup's quickest goal and for a while, it felt like Canada would pull off an upset win over the 2018 finalists. But the Luka Modric-led side bounced back from conceding an early goal to score four to round off a comfortable win.

Losses against Belgium and Croatia meant that Canada's chances to progress to the next round ended as early after two matches. Now Canada have a chance to salvage pride and end their Qatar sojourn with a consolation win.

With only Canada's fate decided ahead of the kick-off of the final round of matches in Group F, Morocco stand on the cusp of qualifying for the last 16.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Canada: L-L-W-D-L

Morocco: W-D-W-D-W

Head to head

Matches played: 3

Canada wins: 0

Draws: 1

Morocco wins: 2

Team News

Canada team news

No injury concern for Canada.

Morocco team news

Morocco midfielder Abdessamad Ezzalzouli has been ruled out of this match following a hamstring injury.

Possible starting XIs

Canada possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-3)

Borjan, Miller, Vitória, Johnston, Davies, Eustáquio, Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Laryea, Hoilett, David, Buchanan

Morocco possible starting XI

Formation (4-1-4-1)

Bounou, Hakimi, Siass, Aguerd, Mazroui, Amrabat, Ziyesh, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Betting odds (bet365)

Canada win: 5/2

Draw: 12/5

Morocco win: 11/10

Predictions

Morocco's confidence from the matches against Croatia and Belgium should help them pull off another win in the group. The match should end Canada 1, Morocco 3.

Where to watch and kick-off time:

The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST on Thursday, December 1, and will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.