Brazil have stamped their authority on Group G by qualifying for the Round of 16 with a game to spare. The five-time world champions will take on Cameroon in the final round of group-stage fixtures. Cameroon are currently in third place with a single point in their pocket. If the Indomitable Lions want to qualify for the next round, they will have to defeat the Canarinho and hope that Serbia defeat Switzerland by a single-goal margin. Brazil have already qualified but a farfetched risk of finishing second looms in the sky. A draw will see them finish as the winners of Group G.

Cameroon are winless in this edition of the World Cup so far. In seven attempts, they have only cleared the group stage once, in 1990, when they reached the quarterfinals of the competition. The Indomitable Lions failed to qualify for the last edition, winning just two out of eight qualifying matches. However, this time around, they made it to the grandest stage but failed to make the start they would have desired. Cameroon were on a four-game winless run when they faced Switzerland in the Group G opener. The Indomitable Lions got more shots on target, but the Rossocrociati pocketed a 1-0 win on that day.

The winless streak extended to six games in the next one against Serbia. The six-goal thriller was a spectacle for the audience but did not help Cameroon end their drought. However, one positive of the game was resilience. The Indomitable Lions took the lead a minute before the half-hour mark. After that, they conceded two goals in first-half stoppage time and less than ten minutes into the second half. Cameroon were trailing 3-1 when Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored two goals in three minutes to restore parity as both sides clinched a point that kept them alive in the race to secure a last-16 spot.

Also Read

Since Brazil have already qualified, they might field a weaker side in the final round of group-stage fixtures. This could be the advantage Cameroon will be looking for. The Indomitable Lions have a fully fit squad and can push one final time, like how Tunisia did against France. The odds were heavily stacked up against the underdogs, but a B-team of France fired a blank against the Eagles of Carthage. Cameroon could easily replicate that if Brazil field a weaker side.

The Canarinho are already without talisman Neymar and Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Danilo. Coach Tite cannot afford to have more injuries in his squad. Even the B-team of Brazil would look prolific on paper with players like Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Manchester United’s Antony, and more. Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson Moraes could be in contention to start in goal against Cameroon. Sevilla’s Alex Telles is likely to replace Sandro on the left.

Brazil won both the games that they played. They have also kept back-to-back clean sheets in the tournament. Morocco is the only other side that has not conceded a goal so far. A Richarlison brace in the opening game gave the Canarinho a 2-0 victory over Serbia. In the second game, it was a much tighter contest with the Swiss. Just when the Rossocrociati thought they were on their way to nabbing a point, midfielder Casemiro smashed home Brazil’s winner to put them in the last 16.

Team News: Brazil are expected to be without their talisman Neymar and also without Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Danilo. There are no injury concerns in the Cameroonian squad.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Cameroon: D - L - D - D - L

Brazil: W - W - W - W - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 6

Cameroon Wins: 1

Brazil Wins: 5

Draw: 0

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Cameroon: 7.50

Brazil: 1.40

Draw: 4.75

Predicted Line-Ups:

Cameroon Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi.

Brazil Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Alves, Militao, Bremer, Telles; Fabinho, Guimaraes; Antony, Fred, Martinelli; Jesus.

Prediction:

Cameroon 1 - 1 Brazil