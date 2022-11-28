Ronaldo's revenge, Brazil's brilliance, Cameroon and Serbia's fight for survival — What to watch out for on Day 9 of FIFA World Cup 2022

'Surprise', 'Stun' or 'Shock' has become a recurring theme of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Day 8 of the Qatar World Cup followed the theme as Costa Rica first pulled off a surprise win over Japan. That was followed by Morocco's stunning win over Belgium. With day 8 of the tournament behind us, here is what in store for us on day 9th of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

'Surprise', 'Stun' or 'Shock' has become a recurring theme of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Day 8 of the Qatar World Cup followed the theme as Costa Rica first pulled off a surprise win over Japan. That was followed by Morocco's stunning win over Belgium before Croatia recovered from an early set-back to beat Canada. Finally, substitutes were under the spotlight as Spain and Germany settled for a stalemate.

With day 8 of the tournament behind us, here is what is in store for us on day 9th of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The day's first match will see Cameroon take on Serbi a in a Group G fixture at the Al Janoub stadium. Both Cameroon and Serbia come into this match on the back of defeats. Cameroon were hard done by Cameroon-born but now Swiss footballer Breel Embolo who netted the only goal in the match between Cameroon and Switzerland. Serbia were humbled by Brazil thanks to two superb goals by Richarlison. It is a final chance for both Cameroon and Serbia to keep their hopes alive in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, didn’t celebrate after opening the scoring against them for Switzerland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pqmE1bcUJX — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2022

The two teams have had a poor run in the FIFA World Cup finals. Cameroon are on a seven-match losing streak in FIFA World Cups. They finished at the bottom of their groups in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament. The Indomitable Lions then missed the bus for Russia. Serbia's story is largely the same. They failed to make it out of the group stage in their previous two World Cup campaigns. Both Indomitable Lions and The Eagles will take the field at the Al Janoub stadium with the sole purpose to defy history.

In the day's second match, South Korea will lock horns with Ghana at the Education City stadium. South Korea battled hard in their goalless draw against two-time champions Uruguay while Ghana featured in an entertaining 2-3 loss against Portugal, in their first round of World Cup fixtures.

Both Ghana and South Korea would have taken notes from their fellow continental teams from the day before. South Korea would have learned to not be complacent after their Asian counterpart Japan were stunned by Costa Rica. For Ghana, who are on the cusp of elimination, Tunisia's jaw-dropping win over Belgium should serve as inspiration.

Ghana vs South Korea: I don't feel any pressure - South Korea Coach, Paulo Bento. #MGLQatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1j1qpDtvTP — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) November 27, 2022

After the Ghana-South Korea match, all eyes will turn towards Stadium 974 where tournament favourites Brazil will face Switzerland . Brazil will be without wonder man Neymar who is poised to miss at least the next two matches after a foot injury. But Neymar or no Neymar, the Samba Boys will look to continue their brilliance against Swiss spunk.

🗣 "I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing the World Cup." Brazil head coach Tite is not ruling out both his players involvement for the rest of the competition following their injuries#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pecuOrhjNg— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 27, 2022

Brazil are the powerhouse of world football but Switzerland know a thing or two about taking down the giants as they showed in Euro 2020 by defeating France. Brazil can loosen up against Switzerland at their own peril.

Finally, under the floodlights of Lusial Stadium, one of the sport's greatest showmen, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Urugua y in a Group H fixture. Two days after Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi dazzled at the same stadium to keep Argentina alive and kicking, Ronaldo will be looking to stamp his authority at the same place as well!

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first men's player to score in 5 World Cups 🇵🇹Lionel Messi is the first men's player to assist in 5 World Cups 🇦🇷 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/jLyvmtRvOG— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022

Portugal are a win away from the next round berth but they will be tested by gritty Uruguayans. There is a little more context to this fixture as Portugal will be seeking revenge from four years ago when Uruguay dumped Seleção out of the tournament with a win in the round of 16.

Chance to re-write history, lessons from continental counterparts, chance to take down giants or revenge, there are so many reasons to not miss out on the day 9 action of the FIFA World Cup 2022.