A high-octane full contact contest is expected when the sprightly Brazilians take on the staunch Serbians at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The five-time champions are strong favourites to win the golden trophy this year. However, the Canarinho's first test comes in the form of The Eagles. Time will tell who emerges victorious in this battle of pace vs power.

Flashes of a familiar shade of yellow will be seen on the pitch as five-time winners Brazil get their campaign up and running against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday, November 24.

Both sides were left disappointed in the previous edition as Serbia were eliminated in the group stage while Brazil could go only as far as the quarter-finals. This time around, the Canarinho are firm favourites to go all the way. Will the expectations fuel the fire or just be a burden that weighs the Brazilians down on matchday? Only time will tell.

Also Read

Brazil’s recent form has been scintillating as they come into this fixture with a 15-game unbeaten streak. In the last two friendlies, the Canarinho have scored eight goals whilst conceding just one goal.

A brace from Richarlison and solitary goal from Marquinhos helped them earn a 3-0 victory against Ghana. After this game, Brazil ran riot against Tunisia in their last friendly before the World Cup. Raphinha bagged a brace this time while Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro got their names on the scoresheet as Brazil beat Tunisia 5-1.

Training sessions have been intense for the five-time world champions as a couple of injury scares have originated from that source. Alex Telles and Bruno Guimaraes received treatment after getting tackled by their own teammates on the training pitch.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 matches to be screened live in INOX multiplexes

Apart from that, Arthur Melo will miss the World Cup with a thigh injury, while Antony’s fitness is also something Tite will look at. Despite a few injury concerns, Brazil probably have the strongest squad of the tournament in this edition.

The Canarinho will do everything they can to make things difficult for Serbia in the opening game. In the last three World Cups, Serbia have qualified twice; on both occasions, they have exited in the group stage. However, morale will be high in the Eagles’ camp as they come into this fixture with a six-game unbeaten streak of their own.

In their last two friendlies, Serbia have scored seven goals and conceded one. In the last friendly against Bahrain, Dusan Tadic scored two before Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Djuricic, and Luka Jovic got on the scoresheet to beat them 5-1.

Dragan Stojkovic has been bothered by the injury concerns revolving around his two key strikers - Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Vlahovic seems fit to start and is likely to be included in the starting eleven. Mitrovic could still be out against Brazil as he tries his best recover, at least for the next games, if not for the one against Brazil. If Stojkovic has all three of his first-choice strikers fit, Serbia will boast one of the best attacking trios in the World Cup this year.

Team News: Arthur Melo is out, while Antony is a doubt for the game against Serbia for Brazil. Aleksandar Mitrovic could be a big miss if he fails to recover on time before the game against Brazil.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Brazil: W - W - W - W - W

Serbia: W - W - W - D - W

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Brazil: 1.50

Serbia: 6.50

Draw: 4.20

Predicted Line-Ups:

Brazil Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho; Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha.

Serbia Possible Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Ilic, Mladenovic; Tadic, S. Milinkovic-Savic; Jovic

Where to watch and match timing: The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on November 25 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website.