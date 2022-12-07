FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard announces international retirement at the age of 31

The 31-year-old winger who plays for Real Madrid at club level made his debut with the Red Devils in 2008 and retires after a career spanning 14 years, 126 games and 33 goals.

Following a disastrous World Cup 2022 campaign where Belgium failed to make it out of the group stages for the first time since 1986, their talismanic forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, December 7.

The 31-year-old winger who plays for Real Madrid at club level made his debut with the Red Devils in 2008 and retires after a career spanning 14 years, 126 games and 33 goals.

“A page turns today..." Hazard wrote on his Instagram page. “Thanks for all the happiness shared since 2008. Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys...”

An incredible player 🇧🇪💫Thanks for the #FIFAWorldCup memories, Eden Hazard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2cp3N8naYX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2022

Belgium was eliminated from the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco. Hazard failed to score in the group stage.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he would be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the tournament started.

Martinez’s exit coincides with the likely breakup of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

(With Agency Inputs)