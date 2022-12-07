English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homesports News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard announces international retirement at the age of 31

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard announces international retirement at the age of 31

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard announces international retirement at the age of 31
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 7:24:03 PM IST (Updated)

The 31-year-old winger who plays for Real Madrid at club level made his debut with the Red Devils in 2008 and retires after a career spanning 14 years, 126 games and 33 goals.

Following a disastrous World Cup 2022 campaign where Belgium failed to make it out of the group stages for the first time since 1986, their talismanic forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, December 7.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The 31-year-old winger who plays for Real Madrid at club level made his debut with the Red Devils in 2008 and retires after a career spanning 14 years, 126 games and 33 goals.
“A page turns today..." Hazard wrote on his Instagram page. “Thanks for all the happiness shared since 2008. Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys...”
Belgium was eliminated from the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco. Hazard failed to score in the group stage.
Also Read |
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals: Who will play whom, venues and IST timing of matches
Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he would be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the tournament started.
Martinez’s exit coincides with the likely breakup of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.
(With Agency Inputs)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BelgiumFIFA World Cup 2022Football

Previous Article

FIFA World Cup 2022: Daley Blind reflects on heart condition that nearly ended career ahead of quarter final clash vs Argentina

Next Article

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals: Who will play whom, venues and IST timing of matches