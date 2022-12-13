Both Argentina and Croatia endured slow starts in this World Cup but the two teams have made incremental improvements and shown flashes of brilliance to reach the semi-final stage. Interestingly the two teams will be led by players who have the same initials 'LM' and don the same jersey number, 10. Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Luka Modric are the talismans and the linchpins for their respective sides. Both LM 10s have won almost everything in football sans the World Cup. Both LM 10s have been stopped agonizingly close to World Cup glory, Messi in 2014 and Modric in 2018. Now they stand in each other's path with World Cup trophy firmly in their sights.

Argentina will have a chance to seek revenge for its 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage loss when it takes on Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusial Stadium on Tuesday, December 13.

Argentina and Croatia were drawn in the same group for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the two teams locked horns in the second round of group-stage matches. Goals came from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, and Ivan Rakitić. Argentina could not even score once as Croatia handed Argentian a sound thrashing. The defeat meant that Argentina finished behind Croatia in Group D. While Argentina bowed out of the tournament after a Round of 16 loss against France, Croatia went all the way to the final.

Four years later Argentina and Croatia are poised to renew their rivalry with a spot in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at stake.

Argentina's journey in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far

Argentina's journey in FIFA World Cup 2022 began with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. La Albiceleste put the disappointment of the loss behind them as they next registered wins over Mexico and Poland. Two wins in the group stage were enough to see Argentina progress to the Round of 16.

In their Round of 16 fixture, Argentina came face to face against an inspired Australian team. Captain Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored goals for Argentina to gain a comfortable 2-goal cushion over the Socceroos. But a 77th-minute own goal by Enzo Fernandes livened things up in the closing stages of the match. Argentina's defense denied Australia another goal as the team rounded off a close win to progress ahead in the tournament.

The next hurdle for Argentina was World Cup familiar foes the Netherlands. The two teams had previously produced some classics in the history of FIFA World Cups, and the 2022 quarterfinal clash was no different. It was a tense match that saw the referee produce 18 Yellow cards and one Red card. Argentina had shot to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Nahuel Molina and Messi. The Dutch mounted an eleventh-hour comeback due to a brace by substitute Wout Weghorst. Netherland's late comeback meant the match had to be settled via penalty shoot-outs. In the shoot-outs, Argentina keeper Emi Martinez made two brilliant saves as his team dumped the Netherlands out of the tournament to progress into the semis.

Croatia's road to the semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022

2018 finalists Croatia began their FIFA World Cup 2022 rather sluggishly as they were held to a goalless draw by Morocco. Croatia then showed their class as they destroyed Canada 4-1 in a come-from-behind victory. In their final group game, Croatia were again held to a goalless draw by European rivals Belgium.

But one win and two draws were enough for Croatia to cruise into the Round of 16 where they met Japan.

Croatia stretching their World Cup knock-out matches beyond 90 minutes is now an established fact. In 2018, all of Croatia's three knock-out games before the final went into extra time with two being settled via penalty shoot-outs.

The story in 2022 is turning out to be no different. Japan broke into an early lead as Daizen Maeda scored a first-half goal. But Ivan Perišić netted the equalizer to make proceedings interesting. But neither team could score in the remaining minutes or in the 30 minutes of extra time as the dreaded penalty shoot-outs came into the picture. In the shootouts, Dominik Livaković made three saves while Croatia missed only one kick as Japan were shown the exit door.

With Japan out of the way Croatia next had to deal with five-time champions and pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the quarterfinals. The two teams played engrossing football for 90 minutes but neither team scored as the match yet again spilled into extra time. In extra time Neymar scored first to put Brazil ahead but just three minutes before the full-time whistle Bruno Petkovic fired a goal to help Croatia draw level. With the scores locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of action, the penalty shootout remained the only recourse to decide the winner. Livaković again proved to be the hero as he saved kicks from Rodrygo and Marquinhos. While Brazil missed two shots, Croatia scored with all their kicks from the spots to dump the overwhelming favourites out of the tournament.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Argentina: W-W-W-W-L

Croatia: W-W-D-W-D

Head to Head

Matches played: 5

Argentina wins: 2

Draw: 1

Croatia wins: 2

Team news

Argentina team news

Although Argentina don't have injury issues to deal with but they have two players suspended for this match. Full-backs Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna will not be able to participate in the match against Croatia as they remain suspended after the two players received their second Yellow cards of the tournament in the clash against the Netherlands.

Croatia team news

Croatia have one injury concern as the defender Josip Stanisic's participation remains doubtful due to a muscle injury.

Possible starting XIs

Argentina's possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Allister, Fernández, Paul, Álvarez, Messi, Maria

Croatia's possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Livaković, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Pasalic, Petkovic, Perisic

Betting odds (bet365)

Argentina win: 5/6

Croatia win: 4/1

Predictions

Neither team in this tournament have been way too dominant and in fact have been poor in patches. Expect either side to score a goal each in 120 minutes and then the match to be decided in the penalty shoot-outs. Expect Croatia to edge out Argentina in the shoot-outs to storm their way into successive World Cup finals.

