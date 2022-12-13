This will not be the first occasion on which the Argentinian magician Messi and the Croatian maestro Modric come forth to swap pennants and eventually lead their sides in this high-magnitude transatlantic encounter. The Vatreni and La Albiceleste met in the previous edition of the World Cup in 2018, where the former clinched a comfortable 3-0 victory that saw Modric get on the scoresheet as Messi’s men fired a blank.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium will play host to a captivating semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Two of the most decorated players in the football world - Lionel Messi and Luka Modric - will lead their respective nations with a common goal of reaching the final of the world’s biggest football event.

This will not be the first occasion on which the Argentinian magician Messi and the Croatian maestro Modric come forth to swap pennants and eventually lead their sides in this high-magnitude transatlantic encounter. The Vatreni and La Albiceleste met in the previous edition of the World Cup in 2018, where the former clinched a comfortable 3-0 victory that saw Modric get on the scoresheet as Messi’s men fired a blank.

The feud between the two Ballon d'Or winners is not limited to the international stage, as they have been integral to several infamous El Clasicos. The two have come face-to-face, donning opposing colours 26 times. The Vatreni skipper has been on the winning side on twelve occasions, while triumph has belonged to La Albiceleste’s leader on nine. The spoils have been shared in just five encounters.

The two veterans are no strangers to the penultimate stage of this competition as they have made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup before, and both have had to settle for the runners-up medal. Mario Gotze’s extra-time winner in the final of the 2014 World Cup drove a dagger through the hearts of Argentinians as Messi and co could not lay their hands on the coveted trophy. In the 2018 World Cup, Modric’s Croatia went home with silver medals after France’s resounding 4-2 win.

Coincidentally, Messi and Modric both were named the Best Player of the Tournament and were handed the Golden Ball in 2014 and 2018, respectively, summarising their stellar performances in the respective editions. This time, only one of them will be able to experience the stage of the World Cup final and probably even go on to wrap their hands around the grand prize.

Messi has already broken records at this tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has already surpassed late legend Diego Maradona’s record of 21 World Cup appearances. In addition, the 35-year-old became the first Argentinian to score in four editions of the World Cup. The ex-Barcelona striker has found the back of the net in the 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. The previous record of scoring at three editions was held by Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta.

After scoring in the quarter-final tie against the Netherlands, Messi became the joint top-scorer for his nation, tied with Batistuta. The PSG talisman will be aiming to become the outright top-scorer when he takes the field against Croatia in the semi-final. Messi is also two World Cup appearances away from becoming the Argentinian with the most World Cup appearances - a feat he can achieve by playing in the semi-final and then in then in the final or the third-place playoff of the tournament.

The veteran of the Vatreni, Luka Modric, holds quite a few records himself. When it comes to representing his nation on any international stage, the Real Madrid midfielder is not shy of any of his compatriots and has made 160 appearances so far. 59 of these appearances have come with the 37-year-old wearing the armband. Only Darijo Srna has captained the national team more times (68) than Modric. On the international level, the midfielder has scored a total of 23 goals and nabbed 25 assists

Seventeen of the 160 appearances have come in the World Cup for Madrid’s midfield maestro, and he has represented his nation 30 times at major tournaments that include the European Championship and the World Cup. In the next World Cup game he starts, Modric will become the oldest outfield player to start six games in a single edition of the tournament. The current record is held by late Brazilian wing-back Nilton Santos that was set way back in 1962.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Luka Modric has played 41 passes into the box. No player has attempted more. However, the 37-year-old only has a solitary assist to his name so far. His next opponent is in formidable form. Messi stands in the top-spot in the most dribbles completed category and also sits at the summit of the chances created charts. It will be interesting to see which LM10 comes out on top in the semi-final clash.

HONOURS:

Lionel Messi

2-time FIFA’s Best Men's Player of the Year

7-time Ballon d'Or winner

3-time UEFA’s Best Player in Europe

3-time FIFA Club World Cup winner

4-time Champions League winner

10-time La Liga winner

3-time UEFA Super Cup winner

7-time Spanish Cup winner

8-time Spanish Super Cup winner

Ligue 1 winner

Copa America winner

French Cup winner

U-20 World Cup winner

Olympic Gold Medalist

CONMEBOL UEFA Cup of Champions winner

Luka Modric

4-time FIFA Club World Cup winner

5-time Champions League winner

3-time La Liga winner

4-time UEFA Super Cup winner

4-time Spanish Super Cup winner

3-time Prva HNL winner

2-time Croatian Cup winner

FIFA’s Best Men's Player of the Year 2018

Ballon d'Or 2018 winner

UEFA’s Best Player in Europe (2018)

Croatian Super Cup winner