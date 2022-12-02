The group stage is done and dusted as we move on to the promising, exhilarating, and unpredictable knockout stages. The second Round of 16 encounter of the day sees Australia take on the mighty Argentinians in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 04. Both sides finished the group stage with a couple of wins and one loss before confirming their ticket to the next round. La Albiceleste won Group C, while the Socceroos finished second and level on points with defending champions France in Group D.

Argentina reached the Round of 16 in the last edition of the World Cup, but that was the farthest they could go as France eliminated them in a seven-goal thriller clinching the match 4-3. Les Bleus then went on to win the tournament. The two-time world champions will face a comparatively easy challenge this time. However, Lionel Scaloni’s men are not expected to have that mindset, as it could easily allow complacency to creep into the team that has already been on the receiving end of an upset earlier in the tournament.

After that upset against Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture, Argentina recovered well with back-to-back victories and clean sheets against Mexico and Poland, giving them the perfect momentum to carry into the game against Australia. There are no injury concerns revolving around La Albiceleste as Scaloni gets to pick his strongest eleven against the Socceroos, aiming for the quarterfinals.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez has kept two clean sheets in the last two games and is expected to retain his position between the sticks. Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez was quite impressive in the game against Mexico but was dropped back to the bench against Poland. However, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero was decent against the Poles, but it will be interesting to see who Scaloni picks to play alongside Benfica’s Nicolas Otamendi.

In midfield, Brighton’s Mac Allister seems to have cemented his place alongside Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul. The three are expected to operate behind the trio of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, Juventus’ Angel Di Maria, and the Argentine talisman and skipper Lionel Messi.

Australia, meanwhile, have qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. The Socceroos were eliminated in the group stage in the last three editions. Round of 16 is the farthest the Australians have reached, as, in 2006, they were defeated 1-0 by eventual champions Italy. Like their next opponent, the Socceroos lost their tournament's opening game against France. However, they bounced back to defeat Tunisia and dark horses Denmark to clinch only their second-ever World Cup last-16 qualification.

Like Argentina, Australia do not have to worry about injuries as Graham Arnold has a fully fit squad at his disposal. FC Copenhagen’s Matthew Ryan has done well in goal and is expected to start between the sticks against La Albiceleste. Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles and Aziz Behich are likely to form the four-man defensive line for the Socceroos. Ahead of them will be Celtic’s midfield anchor Aaron Mooy, behind Matthew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree and Craig Goodwin. Mitchell Duke is likely to operate as the solitary striker up front, receiving crosses from Leckie and Goodwin from both flanks.

Team News: Angel Di Maria was struggling with a thigh injury but seems to have recovered from it and could be fit enough to start the game for Argentina. Nathaniel Atkinson was lacking match fitness but could be included in the squad for Australia.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Argentina: W - W - L - W - W

Australia: W - W - L - W - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 7

Argentina Wins: 5

Australia Wins: 1

Draw: 1

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Argentina: 1.20

Australia: 15.00

Draw: 7.00

Predicted Line-Ups:

Argentina Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

Australia Possible Starting 11 (4-1-4-1): Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke.

Prediction:

Argentina 3 - 1 Australia