Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022: A rip-roaring grand finale sees Argentina beat France to win 3rd World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: A rip-roaring grand finale sees Argentina beat France to win 3rd World Cup

6 Min(s) Read

By Oumar Aga  Dec 18, 2022 11:52:25 PM IST (Published)

A truly dramatic final saw the two giants tied at 2-2 after regulation time. After extra-time, the talismans of both nations struck to make it 3-3 before Argentina emerged on top in the penalty shoot-out of what was probably the most entertaining and exhilarating World Cup final in the history of the competition.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2022FootballFranceLionel MessiQatar World Cup 2022

Previous Article

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Top Moments: Mbappe's hat-trick in vain as Argentina defeat France via penalty-shootouts to lift the WC trophy

Next Article

India and Sri Lanka likely to launch ferry service next month: Reports