FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Check ticket prices, where to buy and other key details

The FIFA tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 20 in Auckland and conclude one month later in Sydney. Fans and visitors can buy authorised tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup from the official FIFA ticketing portal at hospitality.fifa.com.
The 2023 Women's World Cup is set to start in Australia and New Zealand in July. Tickets for the event are quickly selling out with the final batch of tickets having gone on sale in April. As per the FIFA website, nearly 6,50,000 tickets were sold for the 64 matches even before the final sale opened in April.
FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket sale
The first phase of sales opened on October 6, 2022, with only multi-match packages available for purchase for visitors. The window was opened only for the Visa cardholders in the first week and it was later opened for everyone on October 13.
The first phase closed on October 21 prior before the group stage draw was held.
The second phase of ticket sales opened on October 25, 2022, again for only Visa cardholders. It opened for everyone on November 2 and ran until March 3. In this phase, single-match tickets were also available.
Fans, who missed out on earlier ticketing windows, got another chance to secure seats on April 11.
The final phase of ticket sales is underway, and it will remain open until the end of the tournament or until all tickets are sold out.
Cost of Tickets
The cost of Individual match tickets starts from Australian dollars 10 (approximately Rs 545) for kids and AUD 20 (approximately Rs 1090) for adults.
The tickets for the finals are more expensive starting at AUD 20 (approximately Rs 1090) for kids and AUD 40 (approximately Rs 2180) for adults.
Apart from single-match tickets, other deals including team and stadium packages are also available.
For instance, the Sydney Football Stadium pass, which includes seven matches, has a starting price of AUD 80 (approximately Rs 4360) for kids and AUD 160 (approximately Rs 8721) for adults.
How to buy the tickets?
Fans and visitors can buy authorised tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup from the official FIFA ticketing portal at hospitality.fifa.com.
Buyers are required to make their FIFA ticketing account on the portal to purchase the tickets.
