FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Check ticket prices, where to buy and other key details

The FIFA tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 20 in Auckland and conclude one month later in Sydney. Fans and visitors can buy authorised tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup from the official FIFA ticketing portal at hospitality.fifa.com.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is set to start in Australia and New Zealand in July. Tickets for the event are quickly selling out with the final batch of tickets having gone on sale in April. As per the FIFA website, nearly 6,50,000 tickets were sold for the 64 matches even before the final sale opened in April.

FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket sale

The first phase of sales opened on October 6, 2022, with only multi-match packages available for purchase for visitors. The window was opened only for the Visa cardholders in the first week and it was later opened for everyone on October 13.