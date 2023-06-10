FIFA U20 World Cup: Italy, Uruguay to battle for the trophy in summit clash on Sunday

An Italian win would keep the trophy in Europe after wins by France (2013), Serbia (2015), England (2017) and (Ukraine (2019). The tournament was not played in 2021 due to the pandemic. Brazil was the last winner from South America in 2011.Uruguay relies on its steady defender Sebastián Boselli and teamwork, and will also have the crowd support of more than 30,000 of its fans who are expected to fill the stadium. The Celeste has so far conceded only two goals in six matches — both against England in the group stage.

Italy and Uruguay will face off in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday with both countries seeking a first title in the tournament. Uruguay is trying to reclaim the trophy for South America after four consecutive European wins, and is hoping to emulate host Argentina's victory at the World Cup in Qatar in December.

The match will take place at the Diego Maradona Stadium in La Plata, outside Buenos Aires, with Uruguay playing in the final for the third time while Italy has reached the title game for the first time. Uruguay lost the final in 1997 and 2013.

“It will be the first time we will play the final of this competition. It means a lot for me to play here, in Argentina," said 17-year-old Simone Pafundi, who came on as a substitute to score Italy’s winner against South Korea in the semifinals. “Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona were born here, so for me it’s beautiful to play in this country.”