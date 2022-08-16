    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    FIFA suspends India's national soccer federation over third party influence

    The suspension of the All India Football Federation by FIFA threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for October 11-30.

    FIFA suspended India's national soccer federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said.
    The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for October 11-30.
    FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.
    The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFFs daily affairs," FIFA said.
    The Under-17 Womens World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned, FIFA said.
    FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."
