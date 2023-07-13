FIFA hands Manchester City $4.6 million from World Cup player fund payments to clubs

Manchester City received $4.6 million from the global governing body, which surpasses the $4.57 million sent by FIFA in total to 18 African clubs. 440 clubs from 51 countries were handed out payments from their $7.5 billion income for the commercial cycle spanning across four years linked to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Manchester City FC has come out at top to have received payments by the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) amongst clubs whose players were selected by their respective national teams in the World Cup in Qatar late last year.

City received $4.6 million from the global governing body, which surpasses the $4.57 million sent by FIFA in total to 18 African clubs. 440 clubs from 51 countries were handed out payments from their $7.5 billion income for the commercial cycle spanning across four years linked to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

FIFA said 440 clubs in 51 countries were rewarded with payments funded by the governing body’s $7.5 billion income for the four-year commercial cycle mostly tied to the 2022 men’s tournament.

The project that was launched for the 2010 World Cup again starkly showed how clubs in soccer’s wealthiest and dominant continent have nurtured, lured and retained much of the best talent.

Clubs in UEFA member countries got $159 million, 76% of the total fund, and clubs in England accounted for $37.7 million, FIFA said.

A fifth-tier club in England, Boreham Wood, got more than double the FIFA payment — $31,026 vs $15,513 — due to Santos, the storied Brazilian team that was Pelé’s home and where Neymar started his career.

FIFA calculated the payments at a daily rate of $10,950 for each of 837 players doing duty in Qatar until the day after their team’s last game. Each player’s allocation was divided among clubs who held their registration since the 2020-21 season.

City was due payments for players ranging from Julián Álvarez and its former defender Nicolás Otamendi in Argentina’s title-winning team, six members of England’s quarterfinalist team and Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who exited in the group stage. City had received a list-leading $5 million from FIFA’s $209 million at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Barcelona was the next highest earner on the 2022 list with $4.54 million, including $131,405 for Lionel Messi’s time with the club in 2020-21 until leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern Munich’s share was more than $4.3 million, including payments for four players from runner-up France’s squad.

Though Italy did not qualify for the World Cup, 27 Italian clubs earned a total of $18.7 million from their foreign players. Juventus got more than $3 million, including $394,215 for France’s Adrien Rabiot and allocations from Argentina trio Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala.

(With inputs from AP)