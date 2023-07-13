FIFA hands Manchester City $4.6 million from World Cup player fund payments to clubs

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 4:44:49 PM IST (Published)

Manchester City received $4.6 million from the global governing body, which surpasses the $4.57 million sent by FIFA in total to 18 African clubs. 440 clubs from 51 countries were handed out payments from their $7.5 billion income for the commercial cycle spanning across four years linked to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Manchester City FC has come out at top to have received payments by the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) amongst clubs whose players were selected by their respective national teams in the World Cup in Qatar late last year.

City received $4.6 million from the global governing body, which surpasses the $4.57 million sent by FIFA in total to 18 African clubs. 440 clubs from 51 countries were handed out payments from their $7.5 billion income for the commercial cycle spanning across four years linked to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
FIFA said 440 clubs in 51 countries were rewarded with payments funded by the governing body’s $7.5 billion income for the four-year commercial cycle mostly tied to the 2022 men’s tournament.
