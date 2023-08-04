FIFA confident that 1.9 million fans will watch Women's World Cup in the stadium by the time of the final

The group stages of the competition rounded off on Thursday with shock eliminations for Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and even co-host New Zealand. The teams that have made it to the knockouts include Switzerland, Spain, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, USA, England, Nigeria, Australia, Denmark, Colombia, Jamaica, France, and Morocco.

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has said that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has seen a 30 per cent spike in attendees as compared to the last edition of the tournament in 2019. A total of 1.2 million spectators flocked to the stadium to watch the 48 games in the tournament, which results in an average of 25,000 fans per game.

“I'm confident by the final we will have more than 1.9 million fans having walked through the stadium gates. The tournament has been incredible so far, it has exceeded our expectations in many ways. Despite some games being behind TV paywalls, broadcast figures globally have also been "overwhelmingly positive,” FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman mentioned.

Bareman explained that the difference in the quality amongst the top sides has reduced over the years and that has led to an increase in women’s football amongst the masses.

The knockouts will kick off with Spain squaring off against Switzerland at the Eden Park Outer Oval followed by Netherlands and South Africa playing against each other at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.