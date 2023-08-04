FIFA confident that 1.9 million fans will watch Women's World Cup in the stadium by the time of the final

2 Min Read
The group stages of the competition rounded off on Thursday with shock eliminations for Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and even co-host New Zealand. The teams that have made it to the knockouts include Switzerland, Spain, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, USA, England, Nigeria, Australia, Denmark, Colombia, Jamaica, France, and Morocco.
International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has said that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has seen a 30 per cent spike in attendees as compared to the last edition of the tournament in 2019. A total of 1.2 million spectators flocked to the stadium to watch the 48 games in the tournament, which results in an average of 25,000 fans per game.
Round of 16: locked in. 🔐#BeyondGreatness | #FIFAWWC— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 3, 2023
“I'm confident by the final we will have more than 1.9 million fans having walked through the stadium gates. The tournament has been incredible so far, it has exceeded our expectations in many ways. Despite some games being behind TV paywalls, broadcast figures globally have also been "overwhelmingly positive,” FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman mentioned.
Bareman explained that the difference in the quality amongst the top sides has reduced over the years and that has led to an increase in women’s football amongst the masses.
Also Read:
The group stages of the competition rounded off on Thursday with shock eliminations for Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and even co-host New Zealand. The teams that have made it to the knockouts include Switzerland, Spain, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, USA, England, Nigeria, Australia, Denmark, Colombia, Jamaica, France, and Morocco.
The knockouts will kick off with Spain squaring off against Switzerland at the Eden Park Outer Oval followed by Netherlands and South Africa playing against each other at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read