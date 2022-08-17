Govt claims it has managed to "break the ice" with FIFA

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Supreme Court is hearing a government plea to settle issues that led to the national soccer federation’s suspension by FIFA and the possible loss of its hosting rights for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

The Indian government has informed the Supreme Court that it managed to "break the ice" with the international football governing body, FIFA.

India’s top court was hearing a government plea to settle issues that led to the national soccer federation’s suspension by FIFA and the possible loss of its hosting rights for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

Top government law officer Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Indian government had already had two meetings with FIFA management, and some breaking of the ice has taken place. However, more details were not revealed.

"Discussions are underway, and all stakeholders are on-board... It may not be wise to disclose the details of the breakthroughs being made," he said.

The court has now allowed time for discussions with FIFA and directed the Centre to take a proactive role in lifting the suspension. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 22.

The FIFA suspension follows the Supreme Court's appointment of a three-member Committee of Administrators to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and to conduct elections for new office bearers by the end of August under a new constitution.

The government also said that this was a matter of prestige for the country and that the apex court should come down heavily on anybody seeking to interfere with India hosting the FIFA event.

On its part, the bench hearing the case observed that India should have the benefit of hosting the FIFA event, as it will help the Under-17 players.