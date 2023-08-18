FIDE World Cup chess: R Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun Erigaisi to enter semis

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa ousted Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 via the sudden death tie-break to qualify to the last-four of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament on Thursday. Praggnanandhaa will be squaring off against Fabiano Caruana in the semi-final and has nearly booked a place in the Candidates event in 2024. He will potentially be only the second Indian other than chess ace Viswanathan Anand in the Candidates.

That look on her face says it all.Proud moment ❤️❤️ R. Praggnanandhaa achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian, after Vishwanathan Anand, to advance to the semifinals of the Chess World Cup. pic.twitter.com/6DgkN8WM0x— Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) August 18, 2023 A million dollar pic!

R Praggnanandhaa becomes the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter World Cup semis ♟️

As It Happened

Praggnanandhaa had bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series to win the second on Wednesday to force the tie-break. In the first 5+3 blitz game, Praggnanandhaa played fantastic to take down Erigaisi.

Erigaisi hit back in the next to level the match. Games three and four were won by Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi respectively as the quarterfinal headed to a sudden death decider. Interestingly, all games were won by players with black pieces. Both the Indians showed nerves of steel, scoring wins in crucial games as the last eight clash ebbed and flowed due to enterprising play by the duo.

What an epic match! Well played both young lions! Proud of both players for their fighting spirit throughout! @rpragchess @ArjunErigaisi — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) August 17, 2023

Two other Indians -- 17-year old D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi -- had crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to world No.1 Carlsen and Nijat Abasov respectively. The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren.

