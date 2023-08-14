FIDE World Cup chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advances to the quarterfinals

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

India creates history as three grand masters - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi qualify in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Draws by Arjun and Gukesh against GMs Nils Grandelius and Wang Hao, respectively, confirmed three Indian players' spots in the quarterfinals for the first time in World Cup history.

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who has avid interest in the world of Chess hailed the three Indian players for their expectional performance. The Mahindra Group Chairman also credited Viswanathan Anand for inspiring the successive generations of Indians to take up the game.

After Saturday's win in game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw against Hao to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Carlsen defeated Ukrainian legend Vassily Ivanchuk in the second game to post a 2-0 win.

Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden's Nils Grandelius to move into the last eight.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday's tie-breaker.

Gujrathi drew with fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi in 49 moves while Harika shared honours with second-seeded Aleksandra Goryachkina.

(With PTI inputs)