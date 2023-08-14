FIDE World Cup chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advances to the quarterfinals

3 Min Read
Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.
India creates history as three grand masters - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi qualify in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.
Draws by Arjun and Gukesh against GMs Nils Grandelius and Wang Hao, respectively, confirmed three Indian players' spots in the quarterfinals for the first time in World Cup history.
Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra who has avid interest in the world of Chess hailed the three Indian players for their expectional performance. The Mahindra Group Chairman also credited Viswanathan Anand for inspiring the successive generations of Indians to take up the game.
After Saturday's win in game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw against Hao to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Carlsen defeated Ukrainian legend Vassily Ivanchuk in the second game to post a 2-0 win.
Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden's Nils Grandelius to move into the last eight.
Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday's tie-breaker.
Gujrathi drew with fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi in 49 moves while Harika shared honours with second-seeded Aleksandra Goryachkina.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Aug 14, 2023 12:16 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read