FIDE World Cup chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advances to the quarterfinals

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

India creates history as three grand masters - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi qualify in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Draws by Arjun and Gukesh against GMs Nils Grandelius and Wang Hao, respectively, confirmed three Indian players' spots in the quarterfinals for the first time in World Cup history.

Praggnanandhaa about playing against Erigaisi in the quarterfinals: "He is not a pleasant opponent to face for sure; we are very good friends. After each game, we play table tennis, walk, or play some other games and just relax together. I would like someone else, any other… pic.twitter.com/YWx7pXCDLg — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023

Arjun Erigaisi is the next player to advance to the quarterfinals, after comfortably holding the draw needed against Nils Grandelius. #FIDEWorldCup📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/5GNFjFxmPi — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

Gukesh has no problems drawing his second game against Wang Hao, and also advances to the last 8 - where he will face Carlsen. #FIDEWorldCup📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/DaZr2PGg5g — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who has avid interest in the world of Chess hailed the three Indian players for their expectional performance. The Mahindra Group Chairman also credited Viswanathan Anand for inspiring the successive generations of Indians to take up the game.

It was pleasure to meet Pragg @rpragchess after he defeated Ferenc Berkes at FIDE World Cup, Baku @fide_chess. He remembered you @anandmahindra fondly when I mentioned I am from Mahindra. pic.twitter.com/P2etoolUfq — Mohammed Turra (@mdturra) August 13, 2023

A profound post. Take a good look at this. Four players out of the last 16 in the ongoing @FIDE_chess World Cup proudly wear the Indian flag. A sign of things to come. And yes, it was indeed @vishy64theking who inspired successive generations of Indians to take up the game and… https://t.co/pNhQFjfV4D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2023

After Saturday's win in game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw against Hao to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Carlsen defeated Ukrainian legend Vassily Ivanchuk in the second game to post a 2-0 win.

Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden's Nils Grandelius to move into the last eight.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday's tie-breaker.

Gujrathi drew with fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi in 49 moves while Harika shared honours with second-seeded Aleksandra Goryachkina.

(With PTI inputs)