FIDE World Cup chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advances to the quarterfinals

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.
Praggnanandhaa about playing against Erigaisi in the quarterfinals: "He is not a pleasant opponent to face for sure; we are very good friends. After each game, we play table tennis, walk, or play some other games and just relax together. I would like someone else, any other… pic.twitter.com/YWx7pXCDLg— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023
Arjun Erigaisi is the next player to advance to the quarterfinals, after comfortably holding the draw needed against Nils Grandelius. #FIDEWorldCup📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/5GNFjFxmPi— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023
Gukesh has no problems drawing his second game against Wang Hao, and also advances to the last 8 - where he will face Carlsen. #FIDEWorldCup📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/DaZr2PGg5g— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023
It was pleasure to meet Pragg @rpragchess after he defeated Ferenc Berkes at FIDE World Cup, Baku @fide_chess. He remembered you @anandmahindra fondly when I mentioned I am from Mahindra. pic.twitter.com/P2etoolUfq— Mohammed Turra (@mdturra) August 13, 2023
A profound post. Take a good look at this. Four players out of the last 16 in the ongoing @FIDE_chess World Cup proudly wear the Indian flag. A sign of things to come. And yes, it was indeed @vishy64theking who inspired successive generations of Indians to take up the game and… https://t.co/pNhQFjfV4D— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2023
