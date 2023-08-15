FIDE Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi defeats Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi to reach the quarterfinals

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi in the last eight, a first for the country.

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Monday stunned Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi via the tie-breaker to reach the quarterfinals of the FIDE Chess World Cup. He defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in the 10-minute rapid segment of the tie-break to qualify for the quarterfinals for a second time.

Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.

Asked about four Indians featuring in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, Gujrathi said, "We are doing very well, what can I say! Everybody is showing a very high level of play.

"Pragg defeated Hikaru which is not easy. Arjun was very clinical with his wins, especially against Sindarov. Gukesh won with Black against Wang Hao, which is never easy." Gukesh had on Sunday set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa will meet Erigaisi.

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

Draws by Arjun and Gukesh against GMs Nils Grandelius and Wang Hao, respectively, confirmed three Indian players' spots in the quarterfinals for the first time in World Cup history.

(With PTI inputs)