FIDE Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi defeats Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi to reach the quarterfinals

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi in the last eight, a first for the country.
Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.
Vidit: "I was really hoping that I would do well. And if I look at the games, I feel like I have been playing very good chess so it's not just by chance. But of course sometimes you also need some games to go your way." pic.twitter.com/XqgoJoJBeL— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 14, 2023
"Vidit Gujrathi won both games in the second tiebreak, securing the last free spot in the quarter-finals of the Open. Salimova, Goryachkina and Muzuchyk are through to the semi-finals of the Women's tournament." #FIDEWorldCupRead all about yesterday's tiebreaks 👇… pic.twitter.com/oLypDkirwK— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 15, 2023
The quarterfinals of the #FIDEWorldCup are going to be 🔥!Gukesh ⚔️ CarlsenVidit ⚔️ AbasovDominguez ⚔️ CaruanaPraggnanandhaa ⚔️ ErigaisiWho are you cheering for?https://t.co/QFOcXYYqdn pic.twitter.com/NyPRSko70K— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 15, 2023
