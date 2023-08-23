FIDE Chess World Cup: Game 2 ends in draw, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen to fight out in tie breaker on Thursday

2 Min Read
The second game of the FIDE Chess World Cup final ended in a draw as R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen will battle out in a tie-breaker to decide the winner on Thursday. 30 moves were played until a stalemate was reached in Baku on Wednesday.
It was a riveting dual on Day 2 with both players having sacrificed their rooks by the end of the action. The two finalists have given up on their queens as well, as it took them a little more than an hour to wrap up the day's play. Carlsen played with whites on Wednesday and a tie-breaker is widely perceived as Praggnanandhaa's best chance to oust the five-time world champion Norwegian.
What to expect on Day 3?
The two classical games have not thrown a given a winner yet and hence two tie-breakers will be played in a rapid format on the third day of contest. The rapid fire will begin at 4:30 pm IST. Both Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa will get 25 minutes each in the face-off.
Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/aJw1vvoFnK— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023
They will also receive increments of 10 seconds per move. The final will then progress to two games with a time control of five minutes for both players if a winner does not come up until the preceding round. In this segment, both players will obtain an increment of three seconds per move, starting from the opening round onwards.
