Novak Djokovic, earlier in March, surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP tennis rankings. This monumental effort by the 18-time Grand Slam winner has reignited the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate again. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with another all time great - 8-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi for an exclusive interview and asked him to weigh in on the issue.

“I think if you took the three best to talk about -- obviously Roger, Rafa & Novak. It is different to say who has the best career and it is different to say when somebody is playing at their best, who is the best," said Agassi.

Elaborating further, he continued, "We have the best on fast grass courts with Roger, we have the best on clay, and we have the best on hard courts. There are multiple surfaces, they can play with each other a hundred times and I will give you the answer.”

Agassi, who coached Djokovic earlier, played down why his partnership with the World No. 1 didn't work out.

“I wasn't helping him for me. My reasons were because I believed that it's best for tennis if somehow he could get the best out of himself and then getting to know him & his family, I had a desire to help,” Agassi said.

“My goal is to help you, but if I am in your way or if I am stopping your process or interfering with your process then it's best I sort of step out of your way. But I can't necessarily subscribe to the choices that you are making. So there is a delicate balancing act and we just far too often found ourselves to agreeing to disagree and that is ok too. There's no judgement in it.”