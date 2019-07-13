Federer gets past Nadal, to meet Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Swiss ace Roger Federer got the better of long-time rival and fellow great Rafael Nadal on Friday to zoom into Sunday's Wimbledon final where he will take on Novak Djokovic.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two decorated rivals who share 38 Grand Slam titles between them. It was their 40th career meeting.

Federer claimed a 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Earlier, defending champion Djokovic beat Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the other semifinal.