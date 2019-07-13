Sports
Federer gets past Nadal, to meet Djokovic in Wimbledon final
Updated : July 13, 2019 09:58 AM IST
It was a hard-fought battle between the two decorated rivals who share 38 Grand Slam titles between them.
Earlier, defending champion Djokovic beat Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the other semifinal.
