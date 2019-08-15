Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Fate of India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to be decided after Monday

Updated : August 15, 2019 11:27 AM IST

Security representatives of the governing bodies will speak in a telephone call that will also be attended by India's Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, after which AITA will decide whether the Indian team travels to Islamabad.
The Indian side wants safety guarantees before travelling for the September 14-15 tie, with tensions high between the neighbours after New Delhi removed "special status" from its portion of the contested region of Kashmir.
