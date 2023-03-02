“Fast, fierce and full of fire!”: Women’s Premier League reveals tournament mascot “Shakti”

“Introducing the embodiment of the TATA WPL, our mascot Shakti,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote sharing a short video snippet of the mascot. The video shows Shakti geared up to bat on the field before hitting a score of balls over the boundary.“Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai (but this is just the beginning),” Shah added.

The opening ceremony will feature performances by Punjabi rap sensation AP Dhillon and attendance from Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

The tournament, which will see 22 matches between the five franchise teams, begins on March 4. The five franchise teams are Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The opening match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The tickets for the Women’s Premier League are now on sale on BookMyShow. WPL matches will only be played in Mumbai at two venues, the DY Patil Stadium and the Cricket Club of India Brabourne Stadium. The tickets are priced at Rs 100 up to Rs 400. Entry for women and girls is free on a first come and first serve basis.

The tournament will be broadcast on TV on the Sports18 Network. Viewers can also catch the matches live on the Jio Cinema app for free. With the tournament just days away, the franchises are naming the captains for their squads. The UP Warriorz franchise, which unlike the other teams is not present in the Indian Premier League, has also unveiled its jersey and kit for the tournament.

