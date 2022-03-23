Famous athletes who retired before they turned 30; why the shock exits

In the world of sports, we often do not get to see athletes retire at the right time. In some cases, it takes a gradual fall, while in others, a sudden falling out of love with the sport. For some athletes, injuries have forced them to walk away before they were ready to go. Whatever the reason, it’s always tough for any sport to lose its icon before expected. Here are some of the sporting icons who shockingly retired early.

Bjorn Borg

In 1983, the Swedish tennis player who was regarded as a rockstar off the court, announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 26 years citing mental burnout and that tennis was no longer fun. Borg remarkably won 11 Grand Slams before his first retirement and could never make a successful comeback.

Casey Stoner

The Australian motorcycle racer was a two-time MotoGP World Champion who retired as the reigning champion at the age of 26. Stoner cited the criticism he received over the years and the direction MotoGP was taking regarding cut-price and technical rules that made him lose his passion for the sport.

Lorena Ochoa

Ochoa was 28 years old and the No. 1 female golfer in the world when she shocked all with her retirement. She was ranked No.1 for the previous 157 weeks and no woman since has held the top spot for more than 109 weeks. This is why many eyebrows were raised when she announced an early retirement from the sport.

Eric Cantona

The Manchester United Footballer Eric Cantona retired at the end of the 1996-97 season at the age of 30. The Frenchman cited he had lost his passion for the game and felt unwilling to make the sacrifices necessary to stay at the highest level of the sport.

Ian Thorpe

The world-renowned Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe rose to fame during the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, where he won three gold medals and one silver medal in swimming. However, before the 2006 Commonwealth Games, he was forced to withdraw from that event because of illness. And in November 2006, Thorpe shocked the swimming world by abruptly retiring from the sport at age 24.

Justin Henin

In 2008, the world No 1 in women’s tennis, Justine Henin, surprised everyone by announcing her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. The announcement came just a few weeks before the French Open, where she was the three-time defending champion. A persistent elbow injury forced Henin into her first retirement.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is regarded as the one who made basketball a global sport. After winning successive NBA championships between 1990 and 1993, the Chicago Bulls star abruptly announced his retirement from the game. During a press conference, Jordan said he had nothing to prove and had lost the drive to play. The announcement came after his father was murdered by two teenagers, which possibly led to Jordan’s decision.

Shannon Miller

A seven-time Olympic medallist and the only female athlete to be inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame twice, retired at the age of just 23. Shannon won 59 international and 49 national competition medals and over half of these were gold. Like many elite gymnasts, she retired in her early 20s. After her retirement, she graduated in marketing and then law before starting her own company to help women make health a priority. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and she fought and bet the disease and continues to be an inspiration for women.

Calvin Johnson