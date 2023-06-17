Faf du Plessis embraces yellow again, set to lead Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket

Du Plessis, who has been the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since IPL 2022, has been confirmed as the eighth overseas player for TSK. Additionally, he has also been entrusted with leadership responsibilities in a move that further signifies the deep bond that the player shares with his former franchise.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has returned to the Super Kings franchise setup as he has been named as the captain of the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) set to be held in the United States of America (USA) in July 2023.

Du Plessis, who is the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since IPL 2022, has been confirmed as the eighth overseas player for TSK. Additionally, he has also been entrusted with the leadership responsibility in a move that further signifies the deep bond that the player shares with his former franchise.

Du Plessis is a CSK stalwart, having represented the franchise in nine seasons and winning three IPL titles with the MS Dhoni-led side. He was instrumental in their championship victories in 2018 and 2021 and even played a match-winning knock in the final of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

There was an outpour of emotions in social media from the CSK fan base as the team failed to secure his services in the mega-auction prior to IPL 2022.

RCB roped in du Plessis for Rs 7 crore but the Bangalore-based team even failed to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament this time around.

Simultaneously, du Plessis continues to share an excellent bond with the CSK management. It reflected in him leading the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK), which is a sister franchise of the CSK, in the first season of the SA20 held in South Africa this year. JSK made it to the semi-final of the tournament that was eventually won by the Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Stephen Fleming will be the head coach of TSK whereas Albie Morkel and Eric Simmons will be his deputies. Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, David Miller, Daniel Sams, Gerald Coetzee, Dwayne Bravo, and Ambati Rayudu are the other seven foreigners in the TSK squad in addition to du Plessis. An announcement on who turns out to be the team’s final international signing is expected soon. TSK will kick off its campaign against the LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas on July 13.