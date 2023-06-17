Faf du Plessis embraces yellow again, set to lead Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket

Du Plessis, who has been the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since IPL 2022, has been confirmed as the eighth overseas player for TSK. Additionally, he has also been entrusted with leadership responsibilities in a move that further signifies the deep bond that the player shares with his former franchise.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has returned to the Super Kings franchise setup as he has been named as the captain of the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) set to be held in the United States of America (USA) in July 2023.

Du Plessis, who is the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since IPL 2022, has been confirmed as the eighth overseas player for TSK. Additionally, he has also been entrusted with the leadership responsibility in a move that further signifies the deep bond that the player shares with his former franchise.

Du Plessis is a CSK stalwart, having represented the franchise in nine seasons and winning three IPL titles with the MS Dhoni-led side. He was instrumental in their championship victories in 2018 and 2021 and even played a match-winning knock in the final of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).