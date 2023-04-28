F1 season back with Baku GP this weekend - Here are rule changes you need to know

The F1 Commission has rung in new changes for the racing weekend as the Baku GP is set to take place in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The Formula 1 (F1) season returns with the Baku Grand Prix (GP) in Azerbaijan this weekend. The race will be held on April 30th with a host of new rule changes that is set to infuse a lot of excitement within the fraternity and its fans. The F1 race on Sunday will have a sprint shootout on Saturday, which is the qualifying session for the former. Meanwhile, the Sunday race’s qualifying will take place on Friday.

The sprint qualifying comprises three sessions of eight, 10, and 12 minutes. In contrast, the fully qualifying session has three sessions of 18, 15, and 12 minutes respectively. Moreover, teams are also mandated to utilize new tyres in each session of the sprint qualifying.

Even there, the F1 has come up with a fresh set of regulations. The medium compound tyres will be used in the initial two sessions whereas the final run-out will happen in soft tyres. The F1 commission agreed to this format on Tuesday.

Apparently, the commission is hinging on the hope that the separation of the qualifying will encourage teams to take greater risks. The scoring system will remain the same for sprints, running up to the top-eight finishers. However, the teams will be deprived of a practice session on Saturday as space will be made to accommodate qualifying a day before the final race.

“With the shake-up of the whole format of the weekend, it's probably the most exciting weekend so far this year. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” Mercedes racer and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his thoughts about this new format of F1 weekends.

However, his rival and incumbent F1 champion – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had opposing views on the same. “Only one free practice, if you don't get it right there, you might struggle a little bit in qualifying and that may put you on the back foot for the race. But we'll see,” Verstappen rued about the lack of practice due to the new changes that have been rung in the sport.