English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsF1 season back with Baku GP this weekend Here are rule changes you need to know

F1 season back with Baku GP this weekend - Here are rule changes you need to know

F1 season back with Baku GP this weekend - Here are rule changes you need to know
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 10:19:44 PM IST (Published)

The F1 Commission has rung in new changes for the racing weekend as the Baku GP is set to take place in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The Formula 1 (F1) season returns with the Baku Grand Prix (GP) in Azerbaijan this weekend. The race will be held on April 30th with a host of new rule changes that is set to infuse a lot of excitement within the fraternity and its fans. The F1 race on Sunday will have a sprint shootout on Saturday, which is the qualifying session for the former. Meanwhile, the Sunday race’s qualifying will take place on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The sprint qualifying comprises three sessions of eight, 10, and 12 minutes. In contrast, the fully qualifying session has three sessions of 18, 15, and 12 minutes respectively. Moreover, teams are also mandated to utilize new tyres in each session of the sprint qualifying.
Also Read:
Sunil Gavaskar questions Ambati Rayudu's entry as Impact Player for CSK
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X