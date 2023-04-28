F1 season back with Baku GP this weekend - Here are rule changes you need to know

2 Min(s) Read
The F1 Commission has rung in new changes for the racing weekend as the Baku GP is set to take place in Azerbaijan on Sunday.
The Formula 1 (F1) season returns with the Baku Grand Prix (GP) in Azerbaijan this weekend. The race will be held on April 30th with a host of new rule changes that is set to infuse a lot of excitement within the fraternity and its fans. The F1 race on Sunday will have a sprint shootout on Saturday, which is the qualifying session for the former. Meanwhile, the Sunday race’s qualifying will take place on Friday.
The sprint qualifying comprises three sessions of eight, 10, and 12 minutes. In contrast, the fully qualifying session has three sessions of 18, 15, and 12 minutes respectively. Moreover, teams are also mandated to utilize new tyres in each session of the sprint qualifying.
