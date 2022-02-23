F1 Pre-Season: Red Bull turn heads as defending champ Max Verstappen hits Barcelona track

Formula 1 is back! Just a couple of months after the frenetic, controversial final Grand Prix in Bahrain that saw Max Verstappen snatch the title from reigning world drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton, all the teams hit the track in Barcelona for the first leg of the traditional pre-season testing. Excitement hung heavy in the air as all 10 teams would be putting their new cars--built to specification as per the 2022 regulations--through their paces

But today, the usual buzz was centred around Red Bull, who finally revealed their car. The question on most F1 pundits' lips was, did racing engineer par excellence Adrian Newey pull off another coup?

First, a bit of background -- Newey is a legendary race engineer credited with designing the cars that helped Red Bull dominate Formula 1 from 2010 to 2013, winning four drivers' and constructors' championships in a row. His inputs in the second half of the 2021 season were also deemed instrumental in helping the team compete with Mercedes, who were on an eight-year winning streak.

The team had simply unveiled an updated show car at their official unveiling on February 9--meaning just a demo model sporting the latest livery--so the world of F1 was naturally keen to see what Red Bull (or Adrian Newey and his team of engineers) pull out of their hat this year.

So, naturally, on Wednesday, as testing got underway, curiosity over the RB18 turned into wonder as Verstappen--sporting the No. 1 tag--drove the car out of the garage. Red Bull's official Twitter account doubled down on the mystery surrounding the new car with a cheeky, dramatic tweet.

The car sported a semi-circular front wing assembly, while its nose did not seem dramatically different. of special interest were the sidepods, which were seemingly designed to allow airflow both under and over the top, creating a mix of downforce and aerodynamic acceleration. Also, several analyses suggest that the cooling components of the car appeared to positioned closer to the car, allowing for a larger inlet above the driver's head.