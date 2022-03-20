0

F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine at Bahrain Grand Prix 2022

By Reuters  IST (Published)
The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.

Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF's emergency fundraising appeal for its programmes helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones, the sport said on Sunday.
The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.
Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Over three million have fled the fighting for other countries, according to United Nations data, in what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".
