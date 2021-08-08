Extraordinary Tokyo Olympics draws to close with message of moving forward

By Reuters
Masked athletes marched into a near-empty stadium in Tokyo on Sunday as the Olympics that were upended by the pandemic and then transformed by the drama of politics, sport and personal turmoil, came to an end.

Extraordinary Tokyo Olympics draws to close with message of moving forward
The Olympic flame burns prior to the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. (AP Photo)
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, right, and International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach attend the closing ceremony. (AP Photo)
Kiyuna Ryo, of Japan, carries the flag during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo)
Kara Winger, of the United States of America, centre, arrives at the closing ceremony. (AP Photo)
Laura Kenny, of Britain, carries her country's flag during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
Flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
The Japanese flag is carried into the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
Athletes from India take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Belarus's athletes enter the stadium during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
Athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP Photo)
